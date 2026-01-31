The road to WrestleMania 42 officially gets kicked off today in The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

WWE Royal Rumble 2026 takes place this afternoon, live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, airing via the ESPN DTC App in North America, and Netflix for international viewers.

Things get started with the Countdown to Royal Rumble pre-show, which gets underway at Noon EST. / 9am PST.

That will lead directly into the main premium live event card, which kicks off at 2pm EST. / 11am PST., featuring a four match lineup.

Advertised for today’s highly-anticipated show is AJ Styles vs. Gunther with Styles’ career on-the-line, Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Championship, as well as the Women’s and Men’s Royal Rumble matches.

Kicking things off at WWE Royal Rumble: Riyadh is the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

