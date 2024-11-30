WWE Superstars go to WAR tonight in Vancouver.

And one of two WarGames matches will be kicking things off inside the squared circle.

Ahead of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 on November 30 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, we have learned that the scheduled opening match for the PLE is the Women’s WarGames match.

Scheduled for Women’s WarGames are Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Naomi, IYO SKY and Bayley vs. Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae.

