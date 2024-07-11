Singles action will kick off this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT, which premieres at 8/7c on AXS TV, it has been learned that Jordynne Grace’s latest TNA Knockouts Championship Open Challenge will be the opening contest.

Additionally, the main event for the show has been revealed.

Headlining the show this evening, a taped episode, is Moose & Steve Maclin vs. Josh Alexander & Joe Hendry.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is NXT Superstar and No Quarter Catch Crew member Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz, AJ Francis vs. Rhino for the TNA Digital Media Championship, “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. KUSHIDA in a triple-threat match to determine the number one contender to the TNA X-Division Championship, plus JDC vs. Chris Bey of ABC.

Make sure to check back here after the show for a complete recap of the 7/11 episode of TNA iMPACT On AXS TV.