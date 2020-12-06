Below is the WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” Pre-show video for tonight. The pre-show features Wade Barrett, Sam Roberts and ESPN’s Ariel Helwani on the panel.

Tonight’s big event will open up with the women’s WarGames match. That match will see Team Shotzi (Shotzi Blackheart, Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai) do battle with Team Candice (Candice LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez).

