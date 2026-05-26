WWE is headed to “The Boot” this weekend.

And they’re bringing a stacked lineup with them.

During the May 25 ‘go-home’ episode of WWE Raw for this weekend’s WWE Clash in Italy premium live event, the opening pair of matches for the May 31 PLE were announced.

Kicking things off at the WWE Clash In Italy special event this weekend in Turin, Italy will be a pair of championship clashes.

“The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes vs. “The Career Killer” GUNTHER for the Undisputed WWE Championship and Rhea Ripley vs. Jade Cargill II in a WrestleMania 42 rematch for the WWE Women’s Championship will be the first two matches at the 5/31 PLE in Italy.

And they will both air live and free on ESPN.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com this weekend for live WWE Clash In Italy Results coverage.