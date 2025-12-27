The lineup for the final WWE Raw of 2025 continues to take shape.

On Monday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his usual weekend video announcing some updates for Monday’s red brand prime time program.

Now confirmed for the December 29 installment of WWE Raw on Netflix at 8/7c is Austin Theory of The Vision going one-on-one against WWE Hall of Fame legend Rey Mysterio.

The Theory-Mysterio showdown comes after Theory and Bronson Reed defeated CM Punk and Mysterio in the main event of last week’s WWE Raw in Theory’s first match back since being revealed as the masked mystery man.

Additionally, it was announced that The Vision will be opening the show, as Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, Paul Heyman will kick things off on Monday’s episode.

Previously announced for the 12/29 episode of Raw on Netflix is WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer defending against WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Raquel Rodriguez in a triple threat match, as well as WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee putting their titles on-the-line against The Usos.

WWE Raw is scheduled to emanate from the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida.

