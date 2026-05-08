WWE has added two new updates for tonight’s loaded episode of SmackDown, just one night before Backlash.

The show takes place live from Jacksonville, Florida, with anticipation already building around the final push into the premium live event.

One of the key additions sees Jacob Fatu set to kick off the broadcast with an advertised appearance.

The segment is expected to play directly into the final stretch of the build toward his showdown with Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship at Backlash in an all-Bloodline clash.

Fatu’s involvement continues to intensify the already volatile Bloodline situation heading into the weekend.

In addition, WWE has officially announced a new match for the card, with Damian Priest scheduled to go one-on-one with Talla Tonga.

Tonga made a major statement last week when he attacked Priest, R-Truth, Nathan Frazer, and Axiom following Priest and Truth’s WWE Tag Team Title defense over Fraxiom.

The chaos didn’t end there, as Talla Tonga and Solo Sikoa later declared war on Jacob Fatu, Roman Reigns, and The Usos, escalating tensions across the entire Bloodline landscape heading into Backlash.

For a complete preview of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.