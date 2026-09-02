Will Ospreay will kick off tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite following the biggest victory of his career.

AEW has announced that the new AEW World Champion will open tonight’s All In fallout edition of Dynamite from Allen, Texas. The show airs live on TBS and HBO Max beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Ospreay captured the AEW World Championship in his home country of England at All In 2026, defeating Kenny Omega in the main event at Wembley Stadium.

With Ospreay now beginning his reign as champion, Andrade El Idolo is already waiting in the wings as a future challenger. Andrade earned an AEW World Championship opportunity by winning the Casino Gauntlet match at Sunday’s pay-per-view.

Ospreay was not the only new World Champion crowned at All In. Mercedes Mone defeated Willow Nightingale to capture the AEW Women’s World Championship and will hold a championship celebration on tonight’s show.

Also advertised for Dynamite, AEW World Trios Champions New Level (Kofi and Austin Creed) and Swerve Strickland will take on The Rascalz.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.