WWE will be starting things off hot tonight.

Ahead of the WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN “go-home” episode of WWE Raw at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts, the Raw General Manager surfaced via social media with a video announcement.

In the video, Adam Pearce confirmed that Massachusetts’ own John Cena will kick off the final show for the red brand leading up to the historic WWE WrestlePalooza on ESPN show on Saturday from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN.

To find out what else is in store for tonight’s WWE Raw, click here.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at the special start-time of 7/6c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results coverage.