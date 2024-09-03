The opening segment for this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT has been announced.

On Tuesday evening, TNA Wrestling announced via social media that The System will be kicking off their post-Emergence episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV and TNA+.

The group consisting of Moose, Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers, JDC and Alisha Edwards will open up the show, which was taped this past weekend in Louisville, Kentucky.

Also scheduled for the September 5 episode of TNA iMPACT is Jordynne Grace hosting an open challenge for the TNA Knockouts Championship, new TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz will speak, plus Steph De Lander will confront Matt Cardona.

Make sure to check back here after the show on Thursday night for complete TNA iMPACT results.