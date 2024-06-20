What will kick off tonight’s episode of TNA iMPACT?

Let’s find out!

Ahead of tonight’s post-TNA Against All Odds 2024 episode of TNA iMPACT, the promotion has announced the opening segment for the two-hour prime time AXS TV program.

Starting off the show this evening at 8/7c will be The System, who are coming fresh off of a successful night at the aforementioned TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view, with multiple victories under their belts.

Also scheduled for tonight’s show is a Chicago Street Fight between Frankie Kazarian and Ace Steel, Spitfire (Jody Threat & Dani Luna) vs. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) in Knockouts tag-team action, as well as footage of PCO and Steph De Lander’s date.

For those interested, you can check out complete results before tonight’s show airs by checking out our Spoilers: TNA iMPACT Results From 6/15 Taping In Chicago, Ill..