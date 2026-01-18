The lineup for Monday Night Raw continues to take shape, and WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce has now revealed several key details ahead of the show from Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Pearce announced that Gunther will be opening the broadcast, setting the tone for the night right out of the gate.

Two additional matches were officially added to the card. Je’Von Evans is set to go one-on-one with El Grande Americano, while a high-profile trios match will see Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee team up to face Austin Theory, Bronson Reed, and Logan Paul.

Previously announced for the show, CM Punk will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor in a marquee main event, while Maxxine Dupri is scheduled to challenge Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Pearce also addressed the ongoing situation involving Bron Breakker, confirming that Breakker remains suspended following last week’s physical confrontation with him on Raw.

“Hey Bron, hope you enjoy the show, from home,” Pearce remarked.

