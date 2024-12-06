Some updates have surfaced ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown on USA Network.

Heading into the post-Survivor Series: WarGames 2024 show tonight in Minneapolis, MN., WWE has released a video with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis dropping some news.

In the video, Aldis announces that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will be kicking off tonight’s show.

Additionally, Aldis confirmed our earlier report regarding The Motor City Machine Guns vs. The Street Profits for the WWE Tag-Team Championships taking place on tonight’s show.