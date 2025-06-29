The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday afternoon, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced via social media with his weekly breaking video update for the coming week’s red brand program.

In the video, the Raw shot-caller announced that Monday’s show at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA., which will have a special start-time of 6/5c on Netflix, announced that Rhea Ripley will open the show, and that he and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis will make big announcements regarding WWE Evolution 2025.

Additionally, a big tag-team match was revealed, as Penta will join forces with Sami Zayn to take on the team of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Featured below is the updated advertised lineup heading into the June 30 episode:

* Rhea Ripley to open show

* GUNTHER’s message to Goldberg

* New Day (c) vs. Judgment Day (WWE Tag Titles)

* Sheamus vs. Rusev

* Sami Zayn & Penta vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Adam Pearce & Nick Aldis’ WWE Evolution announcements

Make sure to join us here every Monday for live WWE Raw results coverage.