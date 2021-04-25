Impact Wrestling has released the opening video for the Rebellion pay-per-view event, as seen below:
#IMPACTRebellion, on the horizon.
With the historic event just 24 HOURS AWAY, here is the ROUSING opening video to TOMORROW's Rebellion PPV. @11thWarrior pic.twitter.com/8Iix0rnGdS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 25, 2021
Here is the card for Sunday’s show:
AEW Champion Kenny Omega vs. Impact Wrestling & TNA Champion Rich Swann – Title vs. Title.
Impact Wrestling X-Division Champion Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander vs. TJP.
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Tenille Dashwood.
Impact Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire N’ Flayva vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering.
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions FinJuice vs. The Good Brothers.
Violent by Design vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin & Willie Mack & Eddie Edwards.
Matt Cardona vs. Brian Myers.
Last Man Standing: Sami Callihan vs. Trey Miguel.