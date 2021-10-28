Major League Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that Calvin Tankman will battle TJP in the Opera Cup semifinals at the promotion’s November 6th television tapings from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Full details, including an updated card for the event, can be found below.

After defeating Alex Shelley on last night’s FUSION (watch), TJP has advanced to the semi-finals where he will take on the 355 pound Calvin Tankman.

Tankman, who defeated Matt Cross in the opening round, will clash with TJP for the first-time ever in this high-stakes semi-finals.

A virtually immovable force, will Tankman’s explosive power steamroll over TJP? Or will the crafty veteran use his questionable methods to attain the key win to advance to the finals?

Will Opera Cup alternate “The Suplex Assassin” Alex Kane attempt to disrupt the match?

Find out LIVE November 6 in Philadelphia at WAR CHAMBER.

CARD

WAR CHAMBER MATCH:

Alex Hammerstone, EJ Nduka, Richard Holliday & ??? vs. CONTRA UNIT (Jacob Fatu, Mads Krugger, Josef Samael & Ikuro Kwon)

Ladder Match for the Vacant National Openweight Championship

Alex Shelley vs. Myron Reed vs. Alex Kane vs. Zenshi vs. ???

LA Park vs. “Notorious 187” Homicide

nZo vs. Matt Cross

Opera Cup Semi-Finals:

TJP vs. Calvin Tankman

Willow Nightingale vs. Holidead (with Dr Dax)

Winner Gets Briefcase full or Cesar’s Cash!

Aramis vs. Arez

Additional athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Davey Richards • King Muertes • Cesar Duran • World Tag Team Champions Los Parks • 5150 • Alicia Atout • Warhorse • KC Navarro • King Mo • Sea Stars. Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for First Row Ticket Holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

6:45 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

