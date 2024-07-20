The card for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XI continues to take shape.

On Saturday, MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett announced who will be squaring off against WWE NXT Superstar Charlie Dempsey at the upcoming Bloodsport event later this month.

Barnett confirmed thast Royce Isaacs will take on the No Quarter Catch Crew member at the upcoming Bloodsport XI show on July 28 in Brooklyn, New York.

“Two mat grapplers set to lock up and go hold for hold, submission to submission, catch to catch,” he wrote via X. “Dempsey proved he belonged in Bloodsport in his last outing, capturing victory in a hard fought match with Matt Makowski.”

He continued, “Isaacs has been a staple of Bloodsport and was trading hold for hold with submission wizard Minoru Suzuki last time. Both are on the rise and both want a souvenir to hang on the wall – a limb taken from a defeated opponent. Charlie Dempsey vs Royce Isaacs at Josh Barnett’s: Bloodsport XI.”

With that now known, featured below is the updated lineup for the 7/28 event:

* Shayna Baszler vs. Miyu Yamashita

* Julius Creed vs. Matt Makowski

* Brutus Creed vs. Tom Lawlor

* Mike Santana vs. Homicide

* Josh Woods vs. Timothy Thatcher

* Mike Bailey vs. AKIRA

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Royce Isaacs

* Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat