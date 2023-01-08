Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin have received their opponents for their match at the Pro Wrestling NOAH show on January 22.

Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan favorite wrestlers. There is also going to be an appearance from The Great Kabuki.

Keiji Muto (Great Muta) lost to WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event of Pro Wrestling NOAH’s ‘The New Year’ event a week ago. That was part of Muto’s retirement tour that will end on 2/21 at the Tokyo Dome.

Muto recently wrestled at the Tokyo Dome on 1/4 for New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

／

👿1.22横浜【ムタFINAL】全対戦カード‼️‼️‼️

＼ 「ABEMA presents GREAT MUTA FINAL "BYE-BYE"」

📅1月22日(日) 15:00開始/13:30開場

🏢横浜アリーナ 🌒メインイベント・6人タッグ／End of Nightmare

グレート・ムタ スティング ダービー・アリン

vs

Here is the updated card for the show:

Kaito Kitomiya, Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr., Takashi Sugiura & Satoshi Kojima vs. Kenoh, Katsuhiko Nakajima, Masakatsu Funaki & Manabu Soya

Kazushi Sakaraba vs. Hideki Suzuki

Timothy Thatcher vs. Masaaki Mochizuki

Yoshinari Ogawa, Eita & NOSAWA Rongai vs. Junta Miyawaki, Alejandro & Yasutaka Yano

Jake Lee, Jack Morris & Anthony Greene vs. Masa Kitamiya, Daiki Inaba & Yoshiki Inamura

Amakusa, Último Dragón & Ninja Mack vs. YO-HEY, Kzy & Dante Leon

Saori Anou & Jungle Kyona vs. Sumire Natsu & Maya Yukihi

Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka vs. Hajime Ohara & Hi69