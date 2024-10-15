The first opponents for Motor City Machine Guns in WWE have been revealed.

On this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, the debut of the legendary TNA Wrestling duo consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin is scheduled to take place.

Heading into the show, it is now confirmed that Shelley and Sabin will be working a match against Los Garzas duo Angel & Berto.

Also scheduled for the October 18 episode of WWE SmackDown is Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade in match seven of their series, with the winner likely earning a shot at WWE United States Champion LA Knight, as well as appearances by Roman Reigns and Randy Orton.

