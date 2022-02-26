Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT was headlined by Orange Cassidy taking on Anthony Bowens from The Acclaimed, with the winner advancing to the Face of the Revolution ladder match at the March 6th Revolution pay-per-view.

Both men put up a good fight, but Cassidy managed to pick up the win and secure his spot in the ladder match, where he joins Wardlow, Keith Lee, Powerhouse Hobbs, and FTW champion Ricky Starks. The winner of that match receives a future title opportunity in AEW.

Highlights from the match can be found below.

An exchange between @bowens_official and @orangecassidy!

Who will advance in this #FaceOfTheRevolution Ladder Qualifier match?!

Don’t miss another minute of #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/Dii5fs3R7p — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022

A brutal Michinoku Driver by @orangecassidy! It’s #AEWRampage on TNT right now! pic.twitter.com/VbFOKQF20c — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022