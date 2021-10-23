Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Powerhouse Hobbs and Orange Cassidy facing off in an opening round matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW championship.
After a competitive back-and-forth Cassidy picked up the victory with a cradle to advance to the semifinals. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.
A @TrueWillieHobbs spinebuster nearly ends it early for @orangecassidy
Sickening impact from #Powerhouse @TrueWillieHobbs as he flattens @orangecassidy.
.@orangecassidy uses @TrueWillieHobbs' temper against him to advance to the semifinal round of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament
