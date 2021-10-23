Tonight’s AEW Rampage on TNT featured Powerhouse Hobbs and Orange Cassidy facing off in an opening round matchup of the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament, where the winner receives a future opportunity at the AEW championship.

After a competitive back-and-forth Cassidy picked up the victory with a cradle to advance to the semifinals. Highlights of the matchup can be found below.

.@orangecassidy uses @TrueWillieHobbs’ temper against him to advance to the semifinal round of the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament – Tune in to #AEWRampage on @tntdrama NOW! pic.twitter.com/Mxwl12VR0D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2021

Check out the full results to Rampage here.