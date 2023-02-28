13 matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will be headlined by Danhausen and AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy teaming up for the first time ever in a standard tag team bout. They will face JD Drake and Anthony Henry of The WorkHorsemen. Also in action tonight will be Evil Uno, The Trustbusters in tag and singles action, Skye Blue, Action Andretti, and others, including the trio of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh. Willie Mack will also work his third AEW bout tonight as he faces Joe Keys.

These AEW Dark matches were taped on January and this past Sunday at Universal Studios in Orlando. Spoilers can be found here and here. Below is the full line-up for tonight:

* Skye Blue vs. Dream Girl Ellie

* Leila Grey vs. Sahara Seven

* Willie Mack vs. Joe Keys

* Shane Taylor vs. Adrian Alanis

* Shawn Dean vs. Invictus Khash

* Evil Uno vs. J Spade

* Lee Moriarty vs. Vary Morales

* Action Andretti vs. Tony Deppen

* Blake Li vs. Arjun Singh

* Parker Boudreaux vs. Joe Ocasio

* AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Danhausen vs. The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry)

* Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal and Satnam Singh vs. Oliver Sawyer, Jay Malachi and Jackson Drake

* Matt Sydal, AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Trustbusters (Ari Daivari, Slim J, Jeeves Kay, Sonny Kiss)

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

