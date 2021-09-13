AEW’s MJF and Orange Cassidy, NJPW’s Jay White and ROH’s Danhausen will appear at New York Comic-Con.
They’ll do so as High Spots’ guests at the convention. The wrestlers will be doing autograph and photo op sessions that you can purchase here. Below is the schedule:
October 8th: MJF
October 8th and 9th: Danhausen
October 9th: Orange Cassidy
October 10th: Jay White
