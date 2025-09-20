AEW Dynamite is going to be a “Freshly Squeezed” edition of the show next week.

That’s right!

During the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on Saturday, September 20, 2025, it was announced that “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy will make his long-awaited return.

Orange Cassidy was announced for the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite next Wednesday at 8/7c on TBS and HBO Max.

