Orange Cassidy calls Bryan Danielson the weirdest person in the AEW locker room.

The International Champion was asked this question during a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez. Cassidy, who is a strange fellow himself, later says he cannot reveal why.

Weirdest person in the locker room? Weirdest person in the locker room…I think the weirdest person in the locker room is probably Bryan Danielson. I can’t tell you that.

Hopefully Danielson doesn’t catch wind that Cassidy called him weird, otherwise he might kick his f***ing head in.

Elsewhere in the interview, Cassidy spoke about his success in AEW and how he doesn’t think he would have been able to find it anywhere else. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)