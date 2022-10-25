AEW superstar and current All-Atlantic champion Orange Cassidy recently joined the Torrey & Dan program to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on winning gold in the promotion and how his recovery went for the injury he sustained at Revolution earlier in the year. Highlights from the interview are below.

On winning the All-Atlantic title and finally capturing gold after seven attempts:

“The All-Atlantic Championship was created a little while ago for this to be defended in other places besides North America. It’s All-Atlantic. If you touch the Atlantic Ocean, this belt could be defended in that place. I’m basically the king of the Atlantic Ocean and I can go wherever I want. I won it from a person who has been, for lack of a better word, a thorn in my side for my entire career. He’s probably my rival. My nemesis, I would say. His name is PAC. I finally beat him. I wrestled for championships six or seven other times in AEW and I lost them all, except for this one. It took me a while to get here, but eventually, I got it.”

On the injury he sustained at Revolution earlier this year:

“I had an AC joint type three separation on my left shoulder. It left me out for a while. When I came back, I wanted to remind everybody who Orange Cassidy was.”

