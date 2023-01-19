Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

OC defeated Jay Lethal in the opening matchup of tonight’s Dynamite from Fresno California, where he picked up the win after nailing Lethal with his Orange Punch finisher. Prior to the show beginning Tony Khan had announced that if anyone from Lethal’s posse got involved then manager Sonjay Dutt would lose his job, a stipulation that was adhered to.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

