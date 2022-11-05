Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Atlantic City opened up with top NJPW superstar Katsuyori Shibata taking on Orange Cassidy, with Cassidy’s All-Atlantic Championship on the line. The match was made on this past Wednesday’s Dynamite, where Shibata confronted Cassidy following his successful title defense over Luchasaurus and Rey Fenix.

Shibata quickly brought Cassidy to the mat with his ground technique, but Cassidy displayed a no-nonsense attitude by landing hard strikes and keeping the challenger on his toes. Shibata later played OC’s game by landing mock blows, a strategy that irritated the champ and got him slapped to another dimension. However in the end…Cassidy would pick up the win after connecting with the Orange Punch. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

