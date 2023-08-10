AEW has announced the full lineup for this Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT, which will feature Orange Cassidy defending the International Championship against Johnny TV. Full lineup for the show can be found below.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV for the AEW International Championship

-Saraya vs. Skye Blue, winner challenges for the AEW Women’s Title at All In London

-Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage

-More matches will be announced for August 16th AEW Dynamite