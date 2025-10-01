Orange Cassidy is a “Freshly Squeezed” homegrown product of All Elite Wrestling.

Ahead of his TNT Championship showdown tonight at the Six-Year Anniversary special edition of AEW Dynamite from the Hard Rock Seminole Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, the AEW veteran spoke with The Sportster for an interview.

During the discussion, the pro wrestling star spoke about working closely with AEW President Tony Khan, how he feels he represents AEW and having such a unique character thanks to the fans getting behind him early on.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On crediting the fans for being able to have the unique character he has: “I think it’s really the fans’ fault because they were very open and receptive before AEW, before Tony Khan really knew who I was, and they were reacting. I think it allowed them to be like, ‘All right, well, if they’re reacting, he must know something that we don’t.’ I was very lucky that the fans were reacting to what I was doing.”

On working closely with AEW President Tony Khan: “He still works very close to me about what I’m doing. It’s nice to have your boss understand what you’re doing and facilitate it. I could have got pigeonholed somewhere else. It could have been the same thing we see all the other times, but I think he allowed me to do this stuff because he also knew that I wanted to wrestle, too. That was nice.”

On being grateful for his spot in AEW history: “I’m just very grateful to be a part of AEW and to be a part of the history. I do like that when you think of AEW, you have to at least think of me, and that feels very special.”

