Orange Cassidy hypes his showdown with Jon Moxley at this evening’s AEW All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

The current reigning International Champion, who has successfully defended the title 31 times since winning it from PAC in 2022, spoke about the Death Rider during a recent interview on the Rasslin podcast. Cassidy says he takes pride in the fact that he keeps his opponents on their toes by being unpredictable, a trait that he shares with Moxley.

That’s the thing, I like to take pride in the fact that, when I wrestle, my opponents don’t know what I’m going to do. That’s why I’m very successful. I feel that I always keep them guessing. I’m unpredictable. Jon Moxley is the same. You don’t know what Jon Moxley is going to do. He has a lot of weapons.

As for their match itself, Cassidy admits he has no idea what is going to happen once the bell rings.

There are things I haven’t shown, there are things he hasn’t shown. It’s actually the unpredictability of it that we don’t know what’s going to happen, I think that’s what you can expect. I really don’t know what’s going to happen.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)