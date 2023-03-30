Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

OC defeated The Butcher on this evening’s Dynamite from St. Louis, which marked his first successful defense of the title since it underwent a name change a couple of weeks ago. The challenger nearly won the belt on several occasions thanks to interference from The Blade, but the champ connected with his signature Orange Punch and Orange Crush drop for the win.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s Dynamite can be found here.