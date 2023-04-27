Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Championship.

The fan-favorite defeated Bandido on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The luchadore pushed the champ to the limit and nearly won the title on several occasions, including on a cradle that was kicked out of at 2.99. In the end, Cassidy hit an elevated Orange Punch, followed by an Orange Crush, and retained the championship. This marks his 20th successful defense since he won it from PAC last fall.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

.@bandidowrestler gets the upper hand in the early moments of this Championship match Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/X0jOPalsCW — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2023

.@bandidowrestler takes flight and takes out the Champ on the floor! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/T3BD78RJXI — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2023

A hard-fought victory by @orangecassidy to retain the #AEW International Championship here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/cy9GZkyGXT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 27, 2023

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.