Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville was headlined by Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship against Preston “10” Vance and RUSH in a triple-threat matchup, a match that was made last night by Tony Khan after O.C. got in between RUSH and 10 backstage.
The match was a wild back and forth that saw all three men shine, but in the end Cassidy picked up the win after trapping 10 in a cradle pin. This marks his first successful title defense since winning the gold from PAC on AEW’s debut show in Canada. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
