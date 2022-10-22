Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville was headlined by Orange Cassidy defending his All-Atlantic championship against Preston “10” Vance and RUSH in a triple-threat matchup, a match that was made last night by Tony Khan after O.C. got in between RUSH and 10 backstage.

The match was a wild back and forth that saw all three men shine, but in the end Cassidy picked up the win after trapping 10 in a cradle pin. This marks his first successful title defense since winning the gold from PAC on AEW’s debut show in Canada. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

XLR cables are not safe in the hands of @rushtoroblanco! Watch #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/eRajX5fgBf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 22, 2022

