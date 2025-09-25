He’s baaaack!

Heading into the Wednesday, September 24, 2025 episode of AEW Dynamite from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a mystery partner was being teased for Mark Briscoe and Hologram in their scheduled trios match against The Don Callis Family team of Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita and Hechicero.

A cryptic tease was made during the AEW All Out: Toronto pay-per-view at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, September 20, 2025, which all-but-confirmed that the mystery partner would be “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy.

Early in the show at AEW Dynamite on 9/24, Mark Briscoe cut a backstage promo surrounded by The Conglomeration, a group Cassidy is a part of, while dropping several additional obvious “clues” regarding he and Hologram’s mystery partner, including references to the infamous “Orange you glad I didn’t say” pun, a play of words based on Cassidy’s “Freshly Squeezed” nickname, and his trademark dark black sunglasses.

Later in the show, The Don Callis Family, including Callis himself, came to the ring to introduce Callis’ latest special painting, which he referred to as his masterpiece while giving it a prolonged build-up before unveiling it.

Unfortunately for Callis, the painting was never shown, as two crew members wheeled what appeared to be Callis’ art work onto the entrance stage, only for Orange Cassidy to break through the frame as Callis shrieked in the ring about him ruining the art piece he put so much hard work into.

Cassidy came to the ring as a member of The Don Callis Family went sailing by his side, as he side-stepped the opposition en route to wrapping up his ring entrance. The bell sounded and after several minutes of action, which included Cassidy performing his many signature crowd-pleasing spots, it was indeed the team of Cassidy, Briscoe and Hologram who emerged victorious.

Watch video highlights of Orange Cassidy’s long-awaited return to AEW television from the September 24 episode of AEW Dynamite via the media players embedded below.