Orange Cassidy believes one particular AEW rivalry will always stand above the rest of his career.

During a recent interview with Going Ringside, published on Thursday, the AEW star reflected on several of his most memorable feuds since joining the promotion, including his battles with Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta and Chris Jericho.

However, Cassidy singled out his longtime rivalry with PAC as something he believes will never be surpassed.

“There are multiple. Like obviously the stuff with the Death Riders and Moxley and Yuta. Chris Jericho is a very, very important one to me. But recently, I was reminded of the rivalry I had with PAC, and it’ll be one that I don’t think anybody will ever top. He and I, when we got in the ring together, it was special, and, I feel like he’ll be my greatest rival.”

Cassidy also addressed the emotional atmosphere within the AEW locker room following the recent deaths of PAC and Andy Williams.

He explained that being surrounded by his fellow wrestlers has provided an important source of comfort during a particularly difficult period for the company.

“I think being around everybody does help because we can support each other and be reminded of all the good things that those people have done for us.”

Cassidy emphasized that the relationships among AEW talent have helped everyone navigate the grief together, with the support system backstage making a meaningful difference.

“And I think being with other people helps take away some of the pain that could be caused by it. But, I’m just lucky we got a great group of people all around us.”

Cassidy and PAC shared the ring in five singles matches under the AEW banner, beginning at AEW Revolution 2020, where PAC emerged victorious.

Their final singles encounter took place on the October 7, 2025 Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite, with Cassidy picking up the victory in a match.