On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite women’s division star Kris Statlander made her triumphant return to action to assist Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy, her first appearance since tearing her ACL last summer. Afterwards Cassidy took to Twitter and announced that Statlander has officially joined the Best Friends group. He writes, “The alien sits with us now.”

The alien sits with us now. — Orange Cassidy (@orangecassidy) April 1, 2021

The Inner Circle also made an impactful return last night, and utterly destroyed the Pinnacle faction who laid them unconscious a few weeks ago. several members took to Twitter to celebrate their return, which you can see below.