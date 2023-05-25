Orange Cassidy is still your AEW International Champion.

Cassidy defeated Aussie Open’s Kyle Flether on this evening’s episode of AEW Dynamite from Las Vegas, the final Dynamite before this Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Fletcher nearly won the match on several occasions but the champ secured the victory after trapping Fletcher in a cradle pin. This marks Cassidy’s 22nd successful defense of the AEW International Championship. He will defend the title at Double or Nothing in a Blackjack Battle Royale.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

A nasty spill for @kylefletcherpro at the hands of the Champ @orangecassidy! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EZAdNjMyPn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

.@kylefletcherpro just inches from upsetting the Champ here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/thhp2Q50Bv — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 25, 2023

Full results to tonight’s AEW Dynamite can be found here.