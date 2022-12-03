Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Indianapolis featured top company superstar Orange Cassidy defending the All-Atlantic championship against The Factory’s QT Marshall in a Lumberjack match, which was Marshall’s first attempt at a singles-title since he joined the promotion.

The match was a competitive back-and-forth contest that nearly saw Marshall steal a victory over Cassidy at several points, but in the end he fell victim to the champ’s Orange Punch finisher. This marks Cassidy’s sixth successful defense of the All-Atlantic title since winning it from PAC back in October.