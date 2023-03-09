Orange Cassidy is still your AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

Cassidy defeated Jay Lethal on this evening’s episode of Dynamite from Sacramento, which marks his 14th successful title defense since winning the gold back in the fall of 2022. The champ picked up the victory after connecting with his signature Orange Punch.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

