Orange Cassidy feels like he can beat one of the best wrestlers in the world, and he has the strategy to do it.

The AEW star and current All-Atlantic champion recently spoke about this subject with Bill Apter of WrestleBinge, where he details exactly how he would defeat the American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. Check out Cassidy’s game plan, as well as his hope to wrestle another top AEW talent, below.

What his strategy would be if he ever faced off with Bryan Danielson:

I’d try to punch him in the face and pin his shoulders down to the mat for three seconds.

What he thinks Danielson’s weaknesses are:

I don’t know.

On Jon Moxley:

He still owes me a match.

