Orange Cassidy recently appeared as a guest on WFMJ for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, the “Freshly Squeezed” one spoke about the origins of his Orange Punch finisher, The Conglomeration, his greatest opponents and trademark hands-in-the-pockets routine.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On the origins of the Orange Punch finisher: “I’m not that big, so I needed to knock out bigger dudes, so I jump in the air, and I punch him in the face, and I call it the Orange Punch. Pretty simple.”

On forming The Conglomeration: “The Conglomeration is me and a bunch of other dudes that you know, lost partners or friends or whoever it may be, and got together and we became the AEW Trios Champions together. And just a bunch of people hanging out, trying to get by and doing the best we can.

On his greatest opponents: “Oh, I don’t like wrestling anybody, but you know, I got the Death Riders or another group with Jon Moxley, Claudio [Castagnoli], Wheeler Yuta, and PAC. They’re always a thorn in my side for sure.”

On why he fights his opponents with his hands in his pockets: “You know, sometimes people — they just, you know, those you know those arrogant people. They just talk, and they talk, and they talk, and they’re like they make you. So I teach them a lesson. And I’m like, ‘Okay.’ I put my hands in my pockets, and then I beat them, which is probably the ultimate disrespect I feel like. If someone beats you, like getting your hands tied behind your back. Same idea, right?”