Orange Cassidy apparently doesn’t believe in overdoing it when preparing for a big match.

The former AEW International Champion recently spoke with Catch Club and was asked about his routine heading into some of the bigger matches of his career. In keeping with his laid-back persona, Cassidy said his preparation involves plenty of sleep, a little stretching and figuring out which pair of jeans to bring along.

“I like to sleep a lot, maybe do a little stretching, see which pair of my denim jeans are dirty or not, throw those in my bag, maybe throw on some like Dua Lipa or something to kind of like get the blood flowing. But then I’d really just take it easy. Just kind of lay around, you know.”

Cassidy was also asked to name someone he would like to wrestle and someone he would choose as a dream tag team partner.

While Cassidy made it clear that he’s generally not interested in getting into a fight with anyone, he did have an answer for the latter question: Dean Malenko.

“I’m not looking ever to fight somebody. I don’t want to get hit. But if I had to do a dream tag team partner, you’re saying? I would like to do Dean Malenko. Because he could go in there and… get business done, and then I can just hang out.”