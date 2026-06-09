Orange Cassidy recently appeared as a guest on TMZ’s Inside The Ring program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion (see video below), the “Freshly Squeezed” one revealed who came up with the idea for his new viral t-shirt, on not moving during Lio Rush’s entrance, his thoughts on The Rizzler and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On who came up with the idea for his new viral t-shirt: “No. I will be very honest with you, it was Matt Sydal. He brought it to me. Matt Sydal, he’s a real one. I’m gonna be sending him a check for the rest of his life.”

On the story behind he and The Conglomeration not moving during Lio Rush’s entrance on the 6/3 episode of AEW Dynamite: “I just did it. I think I maybe thought of Jurassic Park or something. I was like — that sounds like the first, like that’s your go-to. Let’s say you’re ghost-hunting. Does anybody ghost hunt? I don’t know. But if you see a ghost, you freeze because if I don’t move — it was just my first gut instinct, it was to not move. I don’t even know if he can see me if we don’t move but so far so good, I guess.”

On The Rizzler: “The Rizzler is the best. Him and I are boys. We talk about stuff like what he eats on airplanes and his favorite video games and stuff that he’s playing. He’s cool.”