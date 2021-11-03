Following the news that Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program AEW has announced that Orange Cassidy will still be competing in a semifinals matchup against a new opponent on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT.

Who Cassidy will face has yet to be revealed. He defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in the first round. Updated lineup is below.

* FTR issues open challenge to luchadores for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. The challenge is not open to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros

* Orange Cassidy semifinals eliminator tournament matchup

* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes

* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals