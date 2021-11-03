Following the news that Jon Moxley will be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program AEW has announced that Orange Cassidy will still be competing in a semifinals matchup against a new opponent on tonight’s Dynamite on TNT.
#AEWDynamite is LIVE NATIONWIDE at 8e/5p TONIGHT on @tntdrama:
-Who will face @orangecassidy in the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament semifinals?
–@CodyRhodes v @AndradeElIdolo
-TBS Title Tournament: @annajay___ v @jmehytr
–#FTR's @luchalibreaaa Tag Team Title Open Challenge pic.twitter.com/a2z5cj9URZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 3, 2021
Who Cassidy will face has yet to be revealed. He defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in the first round. Updated lineup is below.
* FTR issues open challenge to luchadores for their AAA World Tag Team Titles. The challenge is not open to AEW World Tag Team Champions The Lucha Bros
* Orange Cassidy semifinals eliminator tournament matchup
* Andrade El Idolo vs. Cody Rhodes
* AEW TBS Title Tournament: Jamie Hayter vs. Anna Jay with the winner facing Thunder Rosa in the quarterfinals