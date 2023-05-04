AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s edition of Dynamite, which will include Orange Cassidy defending the International Championship and the highly-anticipated cage match between Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley. Check out the lineup below.

-Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega Steel Cage

-Orange Cassidy vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW International Championship

-We’ll hear from FTR

