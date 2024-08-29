A “Freshly Squeezed” AEW star will soon make his CMLL in-ring debut.

During this week’s episode of CMLL Informa on August 27, the promotion announced updates to their upcoming CMLL 91st Anniversary Show on September 13, 2024.

AEW star Orange Cassidy’s debut for the promotion was announced, as he will compete at the event at legendary Arena Mexico alongside Rocky Romero and KOJIMA, as they battle Volador Jr., Atlantis Jr. & Ultimo Guerrero.

Also advertised for the 9/13 special event in Mexico City is Chris Jericho vs. Mistico, Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) vs. Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca), as well as Los Viajeros del Espacio (Futuro, Max Star & Hombre Bala Jr.) vs. Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Magia Blanca).