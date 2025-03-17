During a recent appearance on the “Insight with Chris Van Vliet” podcast, WWE Superstar AJ Styles commented on the origin of his springboard reverse DDT move, still not having a name for it, and more.

On the inspiration of his Springboard Reverse DDT: “That’s something I got from Dragon Kid. Guys in my era of wrestling, we watched everything, everything. WCW, WWE, old school Japan, NOAH, All Japan, New Japan,” he said. “While we were tape trading, I got one of Dragon Kid doing the backflip catch, and he puts you in the Dragon Sleeper, right? I go, ‘Well, I’m big fan of Sting. What if I flip catch right into the Scorpion Death Drop?’”

On still not having a name for it: “That’s how that came up. Now, we still don’t have a name for it. I was like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna hit you with the backflip. Slop Drop.’ It doesn’t sound as cool, I know, but I think it was the Stylin’ DDT; maybe that’s what it was called.”

During a recent edition of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the comparisons between John Cena turning heel and Hulk Hogan turning heel and joining the nWo at Bash at the Beach in 1996.

Ray said, “Hogan turning heel I believe will be a bigger heel turn than Cena’s, because I don’t think Cena’s is going to be [long-term]. So I think Hogan’s heel turn will mean more to the industry, [where]as Cena’s heel turn will mean more to Cody [Rhodes].”

During a recent appearance at Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling convention, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry commented on his favorite moments in wrestling history, and more.

On his favorite moment in wrestling: “The best thing I ever saw in wrestling was Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in the hospital with Mick Foley. I can watch that all day long. Mick Foley was fantastic, Steve Austin was fantastic, Vince McMahon was fantastic.”

On his favorite moment in his career: “For myself, me and Big Show had a match where we broke the ring at Vengeance in San Antonio. You rarely see a match where two guys who are over 400 pounds go 22 minutes, we went 22 minutes. We were the main event of the pay-per-view, but to go 22 minutes at the pace that we were moving, like that was one of my proudest moments. Because as a big guy, you’re not supposed to do that, and we did it.”

