The broadcast situation surrounding this weekend’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event remains unclear.

While WWE has yet to announce where or how fans will be able to watch Saturday’s event in Chicago, AAA commentator JBL revealed on “Something To Wrestle” that he won’t be making the trip to call the show in person.

“I’m not going to be there. We’re going to call it post fact,” JBL said. “I’m not going to be there. They asked if I would come in, I said, ‘Absolutely, I’d be happy to.’ But they’re not bringing in announcers.”

JBL was also asked whether he knows if or where Worlds Collide will be broadcast. He said plans have changed since he was initially contacted several weeks ago.

“I don’t know. Things have changed so much,” JBL said. “They called me two or three weeks ago and said, ‘Would you mind coming in?’ I said, ‘I’d be happy to.’ I know most things are remote in Mexico. I told them I’d be happy to come to Chicago, but things changed.”

According to JBL, the original plan he was given called for commentary to be recorded after the event, although he acknowledged that could have changed as well.

“What they told us initially, this was a few weeks ago, is that we would probably voice it over next week,” he said. “They may have changed that since, I don’t know.”

WWE x AAA Worlds Collide takes place Saturday, September 26 at Allstate Arena in the Chicago area. As of Thursday evening, WWE has not announced official broadcast or streaming details for the event.