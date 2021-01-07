Last night’s AEW New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite saw world champion Kenny Omega and the AEW tag champion Young Bucks standing tall with the IMPACT tag champion Good Brothers, where all five men shared their signature “Too Sweet” pose to end the show. This mini-reunion excites fans from all over, especially in NJPW, who remember the groups time in the legendary Bullet Club faction.

However, it appears some original Bullet Club members are not too happy about the returned alliance. Current IWGP tag champion Tama Tonga and the Underboss of Bullet Club Bad Luck Fale both took to Twitter to express their concerns.

Tonga wrote earlier yesterday, “it’s only BulletClub when the Tongans are in it. Anything else is just guys that wished they were back in BulletClub,” then added, “the betryal is reeeeaaaaal” shortly after Dynamite went off the air. He also responded to Machine Gun Karl Anderson’s tweet who shared a picture with The Elite with the hashtag #4Life.

Meanwhile Fale writes, “Cease and desist!? #Toosweet that.”

See the exchanges below.

